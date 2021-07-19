GWENT Police has launched an appeal to help find 37 year-old Ephrem Kassay, who has gone missing.
Mr Kassay was last seen in the Newport area at about 11pm on Wednesday, July 14.
He was wearing a blue and white patterned shirt and jeans, and was carrying a small Adidas bag.
Mr Kassay is known to have contacts in the Cardiff area.
If you can help with locating Mr Kassay to make sure he is safe and well, contact Gwent Police on 101 and quote 2100249423.
Alternatively you can message Gwent Police on their social media accounts.
