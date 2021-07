COVID-19 rates in parts of Gwent now exceed 500, the latest figures show.

MSOA (middle layer super output areas) data released by Public Health Wales shows that three areas of Gwent have some of the highest rates in Wales.

In the seven days between July 8 and July 14, there were 35 new cases in West Pontnewydd and Thornhill, giving the area a rate of 520.1 cases per 100,000 residents, the highest rate in the region and one of the highest in Gwent.

In Monmouthshire, Chepstow South had a Covid rate north of 400 after 36 new cases were reported in the time period.

While Hengoed and Maesycwmer's rate of 382.6 from 31 new cases was also in the top ten per cent in the country.

Including those three, 18 areas of Gwent recorded Covid cases rates of more than 200 in the last week.

In Blaenau Gwent that included Ebbw Vale North & Glyncoed (229.7), and Abertillery South & Llanhilleth (227.7).

Newbridge (239.2) and Crosskeys North & Abercarn (206.2) were both north of that mark in Caerphilly.

Abergavenny South & Crossenny (239.6) joined Chepstow South in breaking 200 cases per 100,000 residents in the time period.

There were three areas of Newport above the 200 number, including Ridgeway & Glasllwch (204.8), Victoria & Somerton (210.9), and Maindee (212.8).

In Torfaen, Pontnewydd & Upper Cwmbran (327.2) and Trefethin & Penygarn (314.5) both recorded rates above 300.

While Abersychan (229.6), New Inn (203.0), Griffithstown & Sebastopol (235.9), Fairwater & Greenmeadow (200.9) and Llantarnam & Oakfield (214.3) were all above 200.

This is the coronavirus rate and number of new cases where you live:

Blaenau Gwent

Sirhowy: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 29 cases per 100,000 people.

Rassau and Beaufort: six new cases; a rate of 85.2 per 100,000 people (down from eight new cases).

Brynmawr: five new cases; a rate of 90.1 per 100,000 people.

Blaina and Nantyglo: ten new cases; a rate of 105.8 per 100,000 people (up from seven new cases).

Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: 18 new cases; a rate of 229.7 per 100,000 people (up from 16 new cases).

Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: 11 new cases; a rate of 129.7 per 100,000 people (up from ten new cases).

Tredegar and Georgetown: eight new cases; a rate of 95.8 per 100,000 people (up from three new cases).

Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: six new cases; a rate of 66.6 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).

Abertillery South and Llanhilleth: 16 new cases; a rate of 227.7 per 100,000 people (up from seven new cases).

Caerphilly

Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: three new cases; a rate of 33.8 per 100,000 people (down from seven new cases).

New Tredegar and Darran Valley: eight new cases; a rate of 109.3 per 100,000 people (up from five new cases).

North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: five new cases; a rate of 88.1 per 100,000 people (down from nine new cases).

Aberbargoed and Gilfach: nine new cases; a rate of 148.2 per 100,000 people (down from 12 new cases).

Bargoed: eight new cases; a rate of 129.6 per 100,000 people (up from three new cases).

St Cattwg: 13 new cases; a rate of 170.9 per 100,000 people (up from 11 new cases).

Pengam and Cefn Fforest: 15 new cases; a rate of 193.6 per 100,000 people (up from six new cases).

Blackwood: 13 new cases; a rate of 176.9 per 100,000 people (down from 14 new cases).

Oakdale and Pentwyn: 13 new cases; a rate of 134.0 per 100,000 people (down from 15 new cases).

Newbridge: 16 new cases; a rate of 239.2 per 100,000 people (up from six new cases).

Hengoed and Maesycwmer: 31 new cases; a rate of 382.6 per 100,000 people (up from nine new cases).

Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: seven new cases; a rate of 68.1 per 100,000 people (down from 12 new cases).

Pontllanfraith: eight new cases; a rate of 93.0 per 100,000 people (down from 13 new cases).

Crosskeys North and Abercarn: 15 new cases; a rate of 206.2 per 100,000 people (up from 11 new cases).

Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: six new cases; a rate of 103.0 per 100,000 people (down from nine new cases).

Bedwas and Trethomas: four new cases; a rate of 58.5 per 100,000 people.

Llanbradach and Penyrheol: ten new cases; a rate of 109.3 per 100,000 people (up from nine new cases).

Aber Valley: four new cases; a rate of 58.2 per 100,000 people (down from six new cases).

Caerphilly East: six new cases; a rate of 60.9 per 100,000 people (down from 12 new cases).

Caerphilly West: six new cases; a rate of 79.8 per 100,000 people.

Caerphilly South: 15 new cases; a rate of 140.3 per 100,000 people (up from seven new cases).

Risca West: eight new cases; a rate of 154.3 per 100,000 people (up from seven new cases).

Risca East: 11 new cases; a rate of 175.1 per 100,000 people (up from ten new cases).

Machen: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 37 per 100,000 people (down from four new cases).

Monmouthshire

Abergavenny South and Crucorney: 20 new cases; a rate of 239.6 per 100,000 people (up from three new cases).

Rhaglan and Llantilio Crossenny: fewer than two new cases; a rate of fewer than 28 per 100,000 people (down from 13 new cases).

Abergavenny North: 12 cases; a rate of 156.5 per 100,000 people (up from nine new cases).

Gilwern and Llanfoist: ten new cases; a rate of 116.7 per 100,000 people.

Monmouth and Wyesham: 18 new cases; a rate of fewer than 159.6 per 100,000 people (up from 14 new cases).

Chepstow North and Trellech: 16 new cases; a rate of 165.1 per 100,000 people (up from 12 new cases).

Usk, Goytre and Llangybi Fawr: eight new cases; a rate of 93.6 per 100,000 people (up from seven new cases).

Chepstow South: 36 new cases; a rate of 418.2 per 100,000 people (up from 19 new cases).

Caldicot North and Caerwent: 12 new cases; a rate of 141.2 per 100,000 people.

Caldicot South: ten new cases; a rate of 122.0 per 100,000 people (up from nine new cases).

Magor and Rogiet: 13 new cases; a rate of 165.7 per 100,000 people (up from nine new cases).

Newport

Marshfield: five new cases; a rate of 59.8 per 100,000 people (down from nine new cases).

Rogerstone: 14 new cases; a rate of 151.7 per 100,000 people (up from eight new cases).

Bettws: five new cases; a rate of 62.2 per 100,000 people (down from six new cases).

Malpas: 13 new cases; a rate of 165.8 per 100,000 people (up from six new cases).

Caerleon: 11 new cases; a rate of 141.4 per 100,000 people (up from five new cases).

Langstone and Llanwern: 15 new cases; a rate of 169.5 per 100,000 people.

Pye Corner and Graig: 12 new cases; a rate of 190.1 per 100,000 people (up from ten new cases).

Ridgeway and Glasllwch: 13 new cases; a rate of 204.8 per 100,000 people (up from 12 new cases).

Gaer: six new cases; a rate of 104.0 per 100,000 people (up from fewer than two new cases).

Duffryn and Maesglas: 14 new cases new cases; a rate of 170.9 per 100,000 people (up from 12 new cases).

Pill and Docks: eight new cases; a rate of 90.5 per 100,000 people (down from 20 new cases).

Stow Hill: six new cases; a rate of 91.5 per 100,000 people (down from 14 new cases).

Shaftsbury and Crindai: 12 new cases; a rate of 177.1 per 100,000 people (up from eight new cases).

St Julians and Barnardtown: 13 new cases; a rate of 183.3 per 100,000 people.

Lliswerry and Uskmouth: 21 new cases; a rate of 181.5 per 100,000 people (up from 20 new cases).

Lawrence Hill: six new cases; a rate of 103.5 per 100,000 people (down from seven new cases).

Victoria and Somerton: 25 new cases new cases; a rate of 210.9 per 100,000 people (up from 13 new cases).

Beechwood: eight new cases; a rate of 131.3 per 100,000 people (down from 13 new cases).

Maindee: 17 new cases; a rate of 212.8 per 100,000 people (up from eight new cases).

Torfaen