Professional bricklayer Adam Davis has launched his own company after working with Redrow for eight years.

He has most recently been working on Redrow's Mill Meadows development at Sudbrook, near Caldicot.

Adam completed his apprenticeship after leaving school 16 years ago and has now started A & K Bricklaying Services Ltd having worked as a subcontractor on Redrow sites for eight years.

Since becoming a contractor, Adam now has a team of 17 bricklayers subcontracting with him to fulfil his company’s contract with Redrow at its Mill Meadows site.

This site has also just been recognised with a national NHBC Pride in the Job award for “the highest standards in house-building”.

Adam said: “I’ve got a great team of professionals, lots of whom I’ve taken on as apprentices in the past, and who are now friends. I’ve always believed that a good attitude and teamwork are really important, and we have that.

“The Redrow team has really encouraged me and supported me to make sure that I grow at a comfortable pace and don’t feel under any pressure. At the same time they want us to look at more new sites and say the team and I are doing well, and it’s great to be appreciated.”

Craig Thomas, site manager at Mill Meadows, said: “Adam has worked for us on lots of our developments, and his standards are as high as ours.

“Supporting local success and jobs is one of the best parts of what we do, and seeing someone work hard and progress with some encouragement from us – there’s nothing more rewarding.”