Two new appointments have been made by Chepstow and Ffos Las Racecourses.
Ellie Williams and Kirsty Murphy have joined the sales and administration team to help the businesses bounce back from the challenges of Covid.
They will be working on a range of initiatives including hospitality, restaurant and group bookings, sponsorship, racecourse branding, annual membership and events.
They will also be key points of contact for racehorse owners.
Spectators have been back at the racecourses since early June and both tracks have tickets on sale for all 2021 fixtures. Hospitality suites and restaurants are also open again following a change in Covid guidelines issued by the Welsh Government.
