THE Football Association of Wales (FAW) has announced today that Noel Mooney has been appointed as its new chief executive.

Mr Mooney, who will start in his new role on Monday, August 30, joins the FAW from the Union of European Football Association, where he is head of strategic development working with all 55 European federations on their development.

On his appointment, Mr Mooney said: "In this next chapter for Welsh football, we will grow and evolve the game to become more popular and successful.

"The mission is very clear and I can’t wait to work with everyone in Welsh football to reach our full potential.

"I have enjoyed collaborating with great people to grow European football at UEFA for the past decade and now the focus will be on ensuring that the FAW becomes one of the best football associations globally at all levels by being strong locally in every village and town across Wales."

FAW president, Kieran O’Connor said: "The FAW have identified Noel as the right person to manage the FAW into a new era of success and evolution.

"He has a vast experience of working across all European national associations over the past decade to grow European football and we are delighted that Noel has agreed to focus his experience and skillset to develop football in Wales."

Mr Mooney is originally from Cappamore, Limerick in the Republic of Ireland and is a former League of Ireland goalkeeper who played for Limerick, Cork City and Shamrock Rovers.

Following his playing career, he joined the Football Association of Ireland in 2006 where his role was focussed on domestic football, later having the responsibility of marketing the League of Ireland.

Mr Mooney has been with the European football governing body since 2011 and was seconded to the Football Association of Ireland for six months in 2019. At the Union of European Football Association, he has created a number of leading development programmes which have been adopted right across the European football landscape.