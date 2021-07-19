Chatbot specialist Envolve Tech in Newport has won the Best Emerging Technology or Start Up at the 15th annual Performance Marketing Awards.
CEO of Envolve Tech Emma Smith said: “I’m so proud of our entire team for winning this award. Being a tech start-up is a massive team effort and I’m so pleased that all our hard work is really paying off.”
Chairman Mark Smith said: “We’re thrilled with the recognition of the incredible progress Envolve has made, and continues to make, with the Virtual Shopping Assistant. Since entering the affiliate scene less than 18 months ago, Envolve has gone from strength to strength, powering a fantastic experience for retailers and consumers alike.”
Envolve’s artificial intelligence-powered Virtual Shopping Assistant identifies and converts sales opportunities in customer chat channels while reducing customer service costs. It was recognised by the judges for combining a number of key areas which ensure the human touch remains in this highly automated world.
The Performance Marketing Awards judges commended Envolve Tech for: “An innovative approach to the chatbot space that provides a low-risk and demonstrable return on investment. Envolve Tech have started in earnest during a tough year for all businesses, and I look forward to seeing how their tech continues to evolve!”
Envolve Tech obtained Development Bank of Wales funding to support its growth plans, was on Welsh Government’s Accelerated Growth Programme, and has been supported through a number of its programmes, including Smart Cymru and Trade support.
