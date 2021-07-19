CCTV images have been released of a man police are seeking after items belonging to a 70 year old woman - including her car - were stolen.

The police recieved reports of a burglary in Ross Street, Newport at around 7.15am on Wednesday, July 14.

Among the items stolen in the break-in were a handbag, Bluetooth speakers, jewellery, bottle of gin and two purses. Her car was also taken, but it has since been found.

The break in is believed to have happened overnight between Tuesday, July 13, and Wednesday, July 14.

The victim has also reported that her bank cards were used in the Spar and the Tesco superstore on Cardiff Road on Wednesday.

Police officers would like to talk to the man pictured as he was in Tesco at the time the cards were used and they believe he may be able to assist with enquiries.

DC Craig Toogood, the officer in the case, said:

“The victim has reported that a person has entered her property, presumably through a downstairs window, and has taken a number of items from within the house.

“We know that the bank card belonging to the victim was later used in the Tesco superstore in Newport on the morning of 14 July.

“The man captured on CCTV was in the store at the time, and he could have useful information that could assist our investigation.

“We would also ask that if anyone is offered any items for sale out of the blue from those listed to please get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information should call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2100246094.

People can also contact Gwent Police on Twitter and Facebook, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.