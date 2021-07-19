A SECTION of the M4 will be closed this week, along with some of Gwent's busiest roads.
The motorway will be closed around Newport at various points, and there will be closures on the A48 and A465 as well.
Overnight closures will impact all three roads this week.
These are the closures to plan ahead for:
- A48 westbound: The A48 will close between Pound Hill and St Mellons Golf Course west of Newport tonight. The westbound carriageway will close at 8pm to allow maintenance to be carried out to the cycle network. The road will reopen shortly after midnight this evening.
- A465 westbound: The westbound carriageway of the A465 will be closed tonight between the Abergavenny Hardwick Roundabout and Gilwern. The closure will allow maintenance work to take place on the road. It will close at 8pm before reopening at 6am on Tuesday.
- M4 westbound, junction 28: The westbound junction for Tredegar Park (junction 28) on the M4 will close for multiple nights this week. The entry slip road will be shut to allow maintenance work to take place between Monday and Wednesday. The road will close at 8pm each evening before reopening at 6am.
