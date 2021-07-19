PERSISTENT anti-social behaviour and criminal activity has seen a Caerphilly borough property closed down.
The property in the Pontlottyn area, which is owned by Caerphilly County Borough Council, has been granted a closure order.
The order was applied for by the council’s tenancy enforcement section in partnership with Gwent Police and local residents and was granted by Newport Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 15.
The three-month order will remain in force until October 14. During this period, the property cannot be accessed by anyone including the tenant. The tenant is being supported by the council.
MORE NEWS:
- These are the alternatives to driving this summer
- These are the worst streets for crime in Newport, Caerphilly, Cwmbran and Gwent
- In the dock: Look whos just been in court for being drunk and disorderly
Council cabinet member for housing, Cllr Lisa Phipps, said: “The closure order will come as welcome news to many local residents who had been the victims of continual anti-social behaviour and nuisance arising from this property.
“Evidence from residents is key in helping us tackle cases such as this and I’d like to thank those who came forward and worked with our officers to help reach this resolution.”
Anyone in the county borough experiencing persistent or severe incidents of anti-social behaviour or neighbour nuisance either living as council tenants or as a result of someone living in council property should contact the tenancy enforcement section on 01443 811440 or through tenancyenforcement@caerphilly.gov.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.