A TOTAL of four new professional dancers have joined the line-up for the next series of BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing.

Here's everything you need to know about the new additions.

Who has joined Strictly Come Dancing?

Dancing With The Stars Ireland’s Kai Widdrington, former Let’s Dance Germany professional Nikita Kuzmin, reigning South African Latin champion Cameron Lombard and winner of The Greatest Dancer Jowita Przystal will join the show.

Meet Nikita Juzmin

Mr Juzmin said: “I’ve always been amazed by the magic Strictly Come Dancing brings.

“No matter what country I have found myself living in, I’ve never missed a chance to watch it.

“And joining it as a professional dancer is my big chance to make some magic on the most famous dance floor. I can’t wait to give it my all!”

Meet Cameron Lombard

Mr Lombard said: “Thank you Strictly Come Dancing for this life-changing opportunity.

“Not only is this a dream come true but a challenge I am accepting with both hands.

“I am excited beyond imagination and looking forward to leaving my mark on the dance floor!”

Meet Jowita Przystal

Ms Przystal said: “This is my biggest dream come true. No words can describe how I feel right now.

“I’m still pinching myself to check if this is real but I am beyond excited to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing family and I can’t wait to give all of my heart and soul on that dance floor!”

Meet Kai Widdrington

Mr Widdrington said: “This is my childhood dream come true. Watching Strictly from the very first series as a young boy from Southampton and now 18 years later, to be a professional dancer on the show is the most amazing feeling and the biggest accomplishment of my career.

"I can’t wait to step onto the Strictly floor and experience the exciting times that lie ahead.”

Who are the existing professional dancers who are confirmed to take part?

The dancers already confirmed as taking part in the series are Aljaz Skorjanec, Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones and Oti Mabuse.

What other changes will take place on Strictly this year?

Janette Manrara announced last month that she was stepping down as a professional dancer on Strictly to present spin-off show It Takes Two.

Last month it was also revealed that Anton Du Beke would be leaving his role as a dancer on the show to become a full-time judge.

Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

The last series of Strictly was won by comedian Bill Bailey and his partner Mabuse.

When will the show return to TV?

The celebrity dancing competition will return to the BBC this autumn.