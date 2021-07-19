A HUGELY popular fast food chain from the Philippines is set to open its first branch in Wales this week.

Anyone from Newport or Gwent looking to try out Jollibee for the very first time will have to travel to the capital to do so – but the new eaterie won’t be hard to find.

Moving into the former Burger King unit on Cardiff’s Queen Street, the store will be offering a Filipino take on the more traditional KFC style of menu when it opens this Saturday, July 24.

Their expansion into Wales comes as part of Jollibee’s plans to open 50 branches in the UK by 2025.

Set to open at 10am this coming weekend, customers can expect a variety of fried chicken options, burgers, hotdogs, and a Filipino speciality – Jolly Spaghetti.

This is a bowl of sweet style spaghetti, topped with chopped hotdog pieces and melted cheese – unlike anything else seen on menus across this region.

A selection of menu items - including the famous Jolly Spaghetti

The upcoming opening brings an empty retail space back to life in Cardiff too.

Since 1992, Burger King occupied the corner unit of Queen Street and Charles Street, before closing for good in March 2021.

It has been confirmed that the new restaurant will seat 124 customers – when social distancing measures allow.

Around 50 jobs are expected to be created with the opening.

What is Jollibee?

Jollibee was founded in the Philippines in 1978, and its global expansion has seen it develop something of a cult following.

It has been reported that large crowds gathered ahead of openings in locations as varied as London, New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Rome, Milan, Dubai, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

At this time, it remains to be seen if Cardiff’s fast food faithful will show the same level of enthusiasm.

But, along with UK expansion plans, further branches are expected in Spain and Italy over the coming years.

What has been said about the opening?





Ernesto Tanmantiong, CEO of Jollibee group said: "Opening our first Jollibee in Wales is part of our continued commitment to expand across Europe and bring our delicious crispy fried chicken to more people around the world.”

Adam Parkinson, business head of Jollibee Europe said: “With a growing culinary landscape and increased demand for new cuisines, we knew Cardiff had to be one of the top in our list.

“We are keen to introduce our delicious menu to locals and welcome them into our cool new central location. You won’t miss the store, painted purple top-to-bottom and with a specially commissioned mural, this is not your regular chicken shop. Where else can you get crispy fried chicken with a side of sweet-style spaghetti and a mango coconut sundae for dessert.

“I might be biased, but I believe we have the best chicken burgers in Wales. Don’t take my word for it though – we have priced them at just £3.99 so our Cardiff customers can decide for themselves.”