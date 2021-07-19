DEAN Ryan has bolstered his front row with the addition of Fiji international Mesake Doge.

The prop – who started for Fiji in both international fixtures with New Zealand this month – moves to the Dragons from French Top 14 side Brive.

He has won four caps for his country, after making his debut in 2016 against Georgia in Suva.

Doge, 28, offers some much-needed depth to Ryan's squad, with Wales international Leon Brown currently the only fit, senior tighthead option.

Lloyd Fairbrother is unlikely to play again in 2021 after rupturing his Achilles against Glasgow back in May.

The 29-year-old Cornishman suffered the injury after an hour of the Rainbow Cup defeat to the Warriors at Cardiff City Stadium.

The only other option available to Ryan is youngster Chris Coleman.

Speaking about his new addition, the Dragons director of rugby said: “We’re pleased to sign Mesake and look forward to him linking up with us in the coming weeks.

“He’s impressed in the recent Test series with the All Blacks and is determined to come to Wales and develop even further and make a big impression with us.”

Doge - who is 183m tall and weighs 122kg – has been a regular for Brive in the Top 14 making 24 appearances during his two-year stint in France, scoring two tries.

Before that the prop played for Timisoara Saracens between 2017 and 2019, making 27 appearances for the Romanians and scoring three tries.

Doge said: “I’m delighted to be joining Dragons. After speaking with Dean and the coaching team, I was very impressed with their vision for the region and their plans for my development.

“To have the opportunity to compete against the very best in the United Rugby Championship and to be joining such a talented squad is truly a blessing.

“I can’t wait to begin my journey with Dragons.”