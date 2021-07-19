A WELSH presenter on newly-launched channel GB News has left the station after five weeks - following 'a row over him taking the knee'.

According to the BBC, Guto Harri quit the channel just days after a row over him taking the knee during a debate on the racism directed towards England football players.

The BBC added that the journalist and former advisor to Boris Johnson decided to leave the channel after he was suspended following a viewer backlash over his actions.

What happened?

Last week GB News apologised after Mr Harri made the gesture on air in response to the abuse suffered by members of the national side following their loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

What have GB News said?

The statement from GB News said: “GB News stands four square against racism in all its forms. We do not have a company line on taking the knee.

“Some of our guests have been in favour, some against. All are anti-racist. We have editorial standards that all GB News journalists uphold.

“On Tuesday a contributing presenter took the knee live on air and this was an unacceptable breach of our standards.

“We let both sides of the argument down by oversimplifying a very complex issue.”

What has Guto Harri said?

Writing in the Sunday Times, Mr Harri previously said: “I joined, part-time but with an ongoing commitment, because I liked and trusted those in charge and supported the broad vision.

“But the channel is rapidly becoming an absurd parody of what it proclaimed to be.

“Rather than defending free speech and confronting cancel culture, it has set out to replicate it on the far right.”

What changes have been announced at GB News?

On Saturday, July 17, it was announced that Nigel Farage would present a daily show on GB News - airing Mondays to Thursdays from 7pm until 8pm.

Mr Farage's first show will air on Monday, July 19 at 7pm.

The former Ukip and Reform UK leader said he “will not be taking the knee for anyone on this show” in a video announcing the news.