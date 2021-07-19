ALL activities in Cwmbran Stadium have been cancelled with immediate effect.
This is due to a burst water main in the Cwmbran area.
Torfaen Leisure Trust have put a post out saying that it includes all classes, the gym, swim sessions and squash.
They also apologise for the inconvenience.
