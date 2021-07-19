A NEW KEBAB restaurant has opened in Cwmbran town centre.

German Doner Kebab opened its doors on Monday at Leisure at Cwmbran on Glyndwr Road.

Silvio Barbieri, operations director of Sania Ltd, which owns the Cwmbran franchise, said the response since announcing the opening had been incredibly supportive.

READ MORE:

“It’s been amazing,” he said. “Even last week when building work was going on, people were coming in and asking when we were opening.

“I think there is a general excitement. It’s something completely different.

“It’s a fast growing business. It’s new to the market. It’s different from other outlets as it’s more of a quick service, dine-in restaurant.”

Customers at German Doner Kebab in Cwmbran can see into the restaurant.

“The quality, that’s the difference, said Sania commercial director Karl Nason. “It’s almost like German engineering, but with food.”

“Everything is open plan. Customers can see exactly what’s happening in the kitchen.

“And whatever we put on the rack we use that day – we don’t roll products over, so it’s always fresh.”

“The meat is Halal too,” said Mr Nason. “It really does allow people more options.”

The restaurant’s opening is part of the German Doner Kebab’s plans to open 47 new restaurants across the UK in 2021, following the 12 which opened during 2020.

And the restaurant is part of Sania’s plans to grow from 16 units – including Pizza Huts, You Me Sushi, Café Barbera, and now German Doner Kebab – to 25.

“It’s a family-orientated business,” said Mr Barbieri. “Our managing director and founder Mubarak Ali has grown the business from one unit to where we are now.

“He went through the ranks at KFC and decided he wanted to start his own franchise. He started with a Pizza Hut in Banbury in 2013.

“We have employed 30 staff all from the local area – we had 121 applicants. And our management staff all have experience in the industry.”

The restaurant is now open for dine-in and takeaway customers, with deliveries starting from August 2 – when it will also be added to food delivery websites and apps.