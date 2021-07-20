A WOMAN who has been instrumental in saving a Caerphilly landmark has been nominated for a National Lottery award.

Katherine Hughes, 71, from Caerphilly is a volunteer and the secretary of Caerphilly Miners’ Centre for the Community. She has been shortlisted in the Community category of the 2021 National Lottery Awards.

Ms Hughes has been nominated for her dedicated and unwavering voluntary efforts over the years and is the only Welsh representative as well as being one of five individuals nominated.

When the plans to close and demolish the centre, known locally as the Miners, were announced 15 years ago, Ms Hughes used her background of working as a town planner and community development consultant to rally the community to take the building over.

Ms Hughes said: “I was speechless when I found out I had been nominated. The National Lottery has played a vital role in getting this project up and running and in supporting our activities and ambitious plans over the years.

“The centre has been a lifeline for many during the pandemic and it would have been a travesty id the building had been demolished. I had seen many iconic buildings across South Wales fall into decay for lack of support, but I believed that The Miners could offer a much-needed community resource.

“I love volunteering here and being a part of a project in my own community is so rewarding and special. It is great being part of such an inspirational and vibrant project, with community members and volunteers from all walks of life coming together to support our common cause.”

The building itself is steeped in history, beginning as a private residence, it was bought by local miners in 1919 and converted to a hospital for the miners and their families – it served the community for almost 90 years.

Caerphilly Miners Centre for the Community was established in 2008 and the building was reopened in 2015 with thanks to National Lottery funding. People of all ages and abilities are now able to use the building as a hub to access a wide range of affordable services and activities including language, dance, art and fitness classes, buddy schemes and other social activities.

The National Lottery Awards is an annual celebration of the UK’s favourite National Lottery funded people and projects, celebrating the individuals and groups who do extraordinary things in their community.

This year, more than 1,500 people were nominated for a National Lottery Award in recognition of the work they have carried out with the help of National Lottery funding.

Next month a panel, made up of representatives of The National Lottery and partners, will decide the winners in each category from a shortlist of five.

Winners will be revealed in the autumn and will receive a £3,000 cash prize for their organisation and a coveted National Lottery Awards trophy.

Jonathan Tuchner, from The National Lottery, said: “Since 1994, The National Lottery has made a huge positive impact on life across the UK. Thanks to National Lottery players and the £36 million raised each week for good causes, thousands of organisations are making an incredible impact and difference in their local areas.

“The National Lottery Awards honour those who have stepped up and stood out like Katherine, who work tirelessly for their community. They deserve great praise and our thanks for their incredible work.”

Encompassing all aspects of National Lottery good causes funding, the 2021 National Lottery Awards will recognise outstanding individuals in the following sectors:

Culture, Arts & Film

Heritage

Sport

Community/Charity

There will be a special Young Hero Award for someone under the age of 18 who has gone that extra mile in their organisation.

In September a public vote will be held to find The National Lottery Project of the Year, while online polls will take place after the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games to determine the winner of The National Lottery Olympian and Paralympian awards.