WITH the summer holidays coinciding with the easing of restrictions, there are plenty of outdoor events that are fun for all the family to enjoy this summer.

Here are some of those that you can experience throughout Gwent:

Monmouthshire

Abergavenny Castle:

Wednesday, July 28, 2.30pm: Gorgeous Georgians and Vile Victorians as Horrible Histories comes live to Abergavenny Castle. Tickets available from boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk/shows/gorgeous-georgians-vile-victorians

Wednesday, August 11, 7pm: Heartbreak Productions will bring a performance of F Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby. Tickets: £14.50 for adults, £8.50 for children and £40 for a family of two adults and two children from www.visitmonmouthshire.com/abergavenny-outdoor-theatre

Saturday, August 14, 7pm: The Pantaloons will bring Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice to the stage. Tickets: £14.50 for adults, £8.50 for children and £40 for a family of two adults and two children from www.visitmonmouthshire.com/abergavenny-outdoor-theatre

Sunday, August 22, 5pm: Heartbreak Productions will bring a performance of David Walliams’ Mr Stink. Tickets: £14.50 for adults, £8.50 for children and £40 for a family of two adults and two children from www.visitmonmouthshire.com/abergavenny-outdoor-theatre

Caldicot

Friday, July 30, 5pm: Street Food Festival take 2. After a popular event earlier this year, Caldicot Town Team are bringing another street food festival to Caldicot town centre. There will be stalls celebrating food from around the world, bars, live music and more. The event is free, but tickets should be registered for in advance www.caldicottownteam.co.uk

Chepstow

July 29-August 1: Green Gathering. Chepstow will host Green Gathering again this year. The festival will have entertainment, arts, sock wrestling, poetry, comedy, kids area, teen space, silent disco, dance workshops, lectures and more. Tickets are available from http://www.greengathering.org.uk/tickets/

Chepstow Racecourse:

Sunday, August 8, 11am: South Wales Car Show. There will be a range of vintage, commercial, supercars and motorcycles on show, live music, bars, street food, kids corner and craft stalls. More information and tickets available here https://www.southwalescarshow.co.uk/

Chepstow Castle:

Saturday, August 14, 7pm: The Duke’s Theatre Company present Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. Tickets are available here www.thedukestheatrecompany.co.uk

MORE NEWS:

Newport

Tredegar House

July 19-24, 8pm: Performance of Shakespeare’s Richard III by Cardiff Open Air Theatre Festival.

July 19-24, 6pm: Performance of E Nesbit’s The Railway Children by Cardiff Open Air Theatre Festival.

Sunday, July 25, 8pm: Performance of Shakespeare’s Henry V by Cardiff Open Air Theatre Festival.

Tickets for the above three events can be booked by calling 0333 666 3366 or visiting http://www.cardiffopenairtheatrefestival.co.uk/

Tredegar Park

Saturday, August 7: Party in the Park. See the likes of Paul Young, Martin Kemp, Boyzlife, Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band, Heatwave, The Marley Experience, The UB40 Experience, 5ive, S Club Party, East 17, Chico, Paul Chuckle, DJ Ironik and Phats & Small. Tickets are available now https://www.partyattheparknewport.co.uk/book-tickets/

Saturday, August 14: Colour Clash. See the likes of Tulisa, Professor Green, Wilkinson, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Tinchy Stryder, Darkzy + Window Kid, Ben Nicky, Joel Corry, Nathan Dawe, Basshunter, So Solid Crew, Ultrabeat, DJ Sammy and more at Colour Clash. Tickets available here https://www.colour-clash.co.uk/book-tickets/

Caerphilly

Llancaich Fawr Manor

Tuesday, August 24 – Outdoor cinema – Dirty Dancing (12). Gates 7.15pm, film 8.45pm.

Wednesday, August 25 – Outdoor cinema – The Greatest Showman Sing-a-long (PG). Gates 8.15pm, film 9.45pm.

Tickets for both can be bought here www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/llancaiach-fawr