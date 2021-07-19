AN ADVENTUROUS dog was rescued by RNLI after three hours lost at sea.
Ollie the springer spaniel was swimming in water near Newton Beach on Saturday (July 17) and did not return to shore – his family raised the alarm.
RNLI launched their relief D Class lifeboat, Super G II, at around 8.10am and searched for Ollie for an hour but with no luck.
A post on RNLI Porthcawl’s Facebook page states: “The crew carried out a thorough search of the area in calm seas with excellent visibility but despite searching for over an hour, Ollie was not found.
“Based on the conditions there was a high probability the dog would have been found during the search. The lifeboat was stood down by UK Coastguard based on assumption the dog had made it ashore and the search of the area Ollie was last seen had been fully saturated.”
(Picture: RNLI/Facebook)
The lifeboat was relaunched at 11.31am, at the request of UK Coastguard, after a dog thought to be Ollie was spotted off Southerndown.
The crew rushed to the area, located Ollie and took him onboard.
The four-legged adventured was “a little tired” but “seemed perfectly happy following his ordeal”.
OTHER NEWS:
- 'Unexplained': Police investigating after body found in Vale of Glamorgan
- Watch: The emotional moment a woman falsely imprisoned in Kuwait returns to UK
(Picture: RNLI/Facebook)
What to do if your dog gets into difficulty in the water:
- Do not get into the water as this could worsen the situation
- Get to a safe area and try to call your dog over
- If this fails call 999 and ask for the Coastguard
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.