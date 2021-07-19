DENMARK has placed all of the UK – other than Wales – on its ‘red’ travel list meaning Welsh residents face less restrictions on travel to the country.

Entry to Denmark is assessed by the risk level of the particular country or region visitors are from.

The risk level is reviewed weekly and from 4pm yesterday officials moved all of the UK to the red list with the exception of Wales.

That means Welsh residents who have been double vaccinated can enter Denmark for any purpose and there is no requirement for them to self-isolate on arrival.

According to the UK Foreign Office Denmark will accept the systems used in the UK for proof of vaccination status and travellers should check with their relevant UK government website.

READ MORE:

Other Welsh residents will need a “worthy purpose” - which they must provide proof of – to travel to Denmark. They will also have to self-isolate for 10 days on arrival, but can take part in an early release scheme based on negative test results, and must also present proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before entry which are similar to the rules for travellers from England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Welsh Government’s advice remains to be to avoid foreign travel.

There has been discussion whether the decision by the Danish authorities is the first time Wales, or any UK nation, has been recognised in its own right by another nation’s entry requirements.