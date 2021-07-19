PEOPLE in Wales are being urged to think carefully before calling 999 for an ambulance – after the Welsh Ambulance Service have declared a ‘Business Continuity Incident’.
The service has been receiving a very high volume of calls across Wales today which is leading to long wait times.
Interim assistant director of operations response, Sonia Thompson, said: “This afternoon we have declared a Business Continuity Incident as a result of increased demand on our services.
“Actions are underway to deal with the demand but we would urge the public to work with us on this. If your call is less urgent then you will wait longer for help or be asked to make alternative arrangements, including making your own way to hospital if necessary.
“We’re hopeful that the actions we have put in place will start to take effect but until then, help us help you and only call if it is a genuine emergency.”
Patients are advised that they can use the NHS 111 online service which will direct them to the appropriate help for their symptoms https://111.wales.nhs.uk/SelfAssessments/default.aspx
