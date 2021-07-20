THE A4042 between Burton's Biscuits and Gwent Police's headquarters in Cwmbran was closed this morning due to a crash.
Gwent Police said the road was closed at around 7.24am following a collision.
Drivers were told to find an alternative route until the issue was sorted.
The road reopened approximately 20 minutes after it was closed.
