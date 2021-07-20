SINGER Marina Diamandis, who was born in Brynmawr and grew up in Abergavenny, has revealed she caught coronavirus last week.

The singer, who recently released her fifth album, posted on Twitter urging others to get vaccinated.

 

 

 

 

She had both sets of vaccinations but spoke of how "unpleasant" the mild version of the virus is.

Despite feeling unwell, she said she was grateful to be vaccinated and asked her fans to get vaccinated as soon as they could.

She told people that symptoms were similar to cold symptoms and that people who are vaccinated should not assume it is just a cold.

She also advised that the Lateral Flow tests will test negative within the first five days of exposure.

Marina, who was raised in Abergavenny, released her fifth album, Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land, last month.