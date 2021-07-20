THE A465 Eastbound from Abergavenny to the Hardwick Roundabout has been reopened following a crash earlier today.
Traffic Wales South had advised drivers to avoid the area until the matter was dealt with.
⚠️Collision - #A465 Eastbound from Abergavenny to the Hardwick Roundabout⚠️
Road currently closed due to a collision.
Please avoid the area if possible. #TrafficWalesAlerts pic.twitter.com/HRH8kDe2BN
— Traffic Wales South #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesS) July 20, 2021
The road was reopened at approximately 11.40am.
