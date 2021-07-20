HEALTH minister Eluned Morgan has provided an update on plans to end self-isolation for some in Wales.

Ms Morgan confirmed that the requirement for people who have been fully vaccinated to self-isolate from close contacts will be removed next month.

Adults who are fully vaccinated will also be able to travel to amber-list countries without having to quarantine on return, with exception of France.

The health minister said: "As the first minister set out on July 14, it has been agreed that all adults who are fully vaccinated with NHS Covid-19 vaccines and under-18s, do not have to self-isolate on their return from amber-list countries.

"The exception to this is France, from where on arrival people will continue to be required to self-isolate for 10 days, even when fully vaccinated.

"This is because of concerns about the Beta variant which is understood to more easily evade our vaccines.

"Fully vaccinated means that two weeks have passed since you have had your final dose of an approved vaccine under the UK vaccination programme, are taking part in formally approved COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, or under the age of 18 and resident in the UK."

The health minister also clarified concerns around the validity of some vaccines for travel.

She said: "We are still receiving a lot of queries about vaccine certification and some vaccines not being recognised by certain countries for entry.

"As outlined in my written statement last week, I would like to reiterate that all AstraZeneca vaccines given in the UK appear on the NHS COVID Pass as Vaxzevria.

"The EMA has authorised this vaccine and travel should not be affected.

"Where there is a misunderstanding with individual countries, the UK Government has agreed to discuss the integrity of the vaccines directly with the relevant Government."

The plan to lift self-isolation requirements for fully-jabbed adults was also revealed, but the minister said self-isolation will continue to "play a very important role" in Wales.

Ms Morgan said: "In addition, during August we will remove the requirement for people who have been fully vaccinated to self-isolate if they are a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

"Self-isolation will continue to play a very important role to help minimise the spread of the virus.

"There will be additional safeguards in place for people who work in health and social care settings.

"We will consider as part of the next three week review of the regulations other potential exemptions, such as for those under the age of 18."