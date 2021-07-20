WALES women are on the hunt for a new boss again in the countdown to next year’s World Cup after the rapid exit of Warren Abrahams.

Abrahams was appointed as head coach last November, taking the reins after the departure of Rowland Phillips.

He was in charge for the tough Six Nations campaign that featured hammerings by France and Ireland before a narrow defeat in Scotland.

However, Abrahams will not continue the preparations for the World Cup in New Zealand, which has been pushed back to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic after a Welsh Rugby Union statement said he was leaving “by mutual agreement” to “pursue other ventures”.

Abrahams said: “I am grateful to the WRU for this opportunity and I would like to thank the Women’s management team and the players. I have enjoyed working in the Women’s programme and I wish those involved well for the future.”

Wales will now hunt a fresh boss ahead of next year’s tournament, which pits them against hosts New Zealand as well as Australia.

“The international Women’s game is an integral and growing area for the WRU; we will now move to find Warren’s replacement to ensure the necessary stability for the squad ahead of the World Cup in 2022,” said Steve Phillips, chief executive of the governing body.

It is another turbulent chapter in the recent history of the national side after Rowland Phillips missed a long period while his absence was not explained by the WRU.

Chris Horsman held the reins in his absence before the arrival of Abrahams, who appointed Rachel Taylor as an assistant only for the former skipper to leave before the Six Nations.