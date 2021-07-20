THREE quarters of adults in Wales have now had their second Covid vaccine.

However, health minister Eluned Morgan called for more people to get vaccinated.

As infection levels are high, she warned that one in four under 40s were yet to be vaccinated.

Ms Morgan said: "I am pleased to report that 75 per cent of adults in Wales have now had their second Covid-19 vaccination.

"After having offered all adults a first vaccination back in mid-June, this is another remarkable achievement for the programme. But we need more people to be vaccinated.

"One in four under 40s are yet to be vaccinated and that is where we are now seeing high levels of infections."

The vaccination programme, Ms Morgan stressed, is a "key factor" in lifting restrictions in Wales.

The health minister added: "The success of the vaccination programme is a key factor in our ability to release restrictions and the vaccine continues to be the best way to prevent serious illness and the spread of Covid-19.

"I strongly urge everyone who is eligible to take-up both doses.

"Please keep asking friends and family if they have taken up their offer and encourage them to come forward if they haven’t already.

"Vaccination centres across many parts of Wales are open for walk-in appointments, or you can find out who to contact here."