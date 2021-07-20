THE family of a 40-year-old father who died in a crash on the A40 have said their "lives will never be the same".

Arwel Davies, from Llanwrda, was involved in a head-on collision near Llandeilo on Thursday, July 8.

Wyn Williams, 62, from the Carmarthen area also died in the collision between a lorry and a van.

The crash happened at around 12.20pm near the Cottage Inn.

Paying tribute, Arwel's family said: "No words can describe the impact Arwel had on the lives of many, especially his adored wife Laura, his beautiful children Owen and Sofia, his proud father Eirian and his devoted brother and sister Ioan and Catrin.

"Our lives will never be the same following Arwel’s tragic passing, however we can hold on to the special and fond memories that Arwel has left us with, his infectious smile, his sparkling blue eyes, and his attitude to live life to the full.

"It has truly been a comfort to his family and friends the support received from our local community, the rugby community and the hot air balloon family we had become, since we lost Arwel. He would be truly humbled by everybody’s kind words."

Arwel was a successful businessman who ran the family-run firm Adeilad Cladding, which his father started over 40 years ago.

The statement continued: "Arwel's staff over the years have provided so much encouragement, supporting his vision for the future of the family business. They have been a tremendous support through these tragic days since Arwel’s passing, running the business as Arwel would."

A keen sportsman, Arwel was well-known at Llandovery RFC as a loyal player and supporter.

MORE NEWS:

He began as a youth player before moving on to senior rugby at the club, playing a season for the 1st XV team. However, his family said he will always remain at the heart of the 2nd XV.

"He spent year upon year playing rugby [for the 2nd XV] and to this day continued to play, with the words 'one more year' continue to echo in our home," said the family.

Not only did Arwel continue to play rugby, he had also taken on the role of a Junior Drovers coach and was coaching the under 9s team where his son Owen played.

Arwel also followed in the footsteps of his father flying a hot air balloon across the Towy Valley.

"Arwel provided many family members, friends and customers with the opportunity of a flight of a lifetime," the statement continued.

"Arwel achieved so much in his 40 years, we are all so incredibly proud of him.

"Heaven has gained a true gentleman."