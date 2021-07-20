THERE has been a "serious collision" between J29 Castleton and J32 Coryton that has closed the M4 Westbound.
The Eastbound is still open, but Traffic Wales South says to expect delays.
The M4 Eastbound carriageway will now be closed between J33 Capel Llanilltern and J32 Coryton because of an Air Ambulance landing at the scene.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Update: One lane has been reopened on the M4 Eastbound J33 Capel Llanilltern and J32 Coryton.
A spokesman from South Wales Police said: "South Wales Police is in attendance at a road traffic collision on the M4.
"The road is closed in both directions between Junction 30 and 32.
"Motorists are advised to take an alternative route".
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.