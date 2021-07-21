CHILDREN at Ysgol Feithrin Pontypwl celebrated their last day in nursery ahead of their move up to school.

The Welsh-medium nursery held a graduation ceremony for the 11 four-year-olds who will be heading to the three Welsh-medium primary schools across the borough in September.

The ceremony was held in the garden outside St James Hall on Friday, July 16, to celebrate the end of term and wish the children all the very best for the future.

The children dressed up for the occasion in their red graduation caps and gowns.

Nursery leader Helen Greenwood said: “After a difficult 18 months it was amazing to be able to welcome the families into our garden to celebrate the end of term with us.

“We are all very proud of these children who have been with us for nearly two years and we wish them all the very best as they move into the Reception classes in school.

Children and staff at Ysgol Feithrin Pontypwl celebrating their nursery graduation. Picture: Ysgol Feithrin Pontypwl

“We look forward to welcoming a new set of children in September. We usually have a waiting list, so if anyone is interested in Welsh-medium education they need to contact us as soon as possible,”

Ysgol Feithrin Pontypwl was set up in 1979 and is for children aged two-and-a-half to four – when they reach school age. The nursery works in partnership with schools, local amenities and organisations in the community.

It is a registered day nursery and the children can attend part-time or for full days, as well as offering a breakfast and lunch club.