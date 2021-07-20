A NEW dog adventure park and day care facility will be built on land in Cwmbran.

Plans to cater for up to 40 dogs at Little Cwrt Bach Farm at Henllys were given the council’s backing following an increase in dog ownership during the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposed adventure park will be a grassed area and will provide a “number of additional obstacles for the dogs to run or jump over, under and through, and generally engage with” and will be enclosed by a 1.8m wire mesh fence.

A meet and greet shed as well as parking for eight vehicles is also part of the plans.

A report on the plans says: “The dog day care element for the site will involve constant supervision of all dogs including activities for up to a maximum of 40 dogs.

“This will be done via a collection and drop off basis only using two vans that can accommodate up to 10 dogs resulting in up to two journeys in the morning and two in the afternoon.”

The day care will run between 9am and 5pm.

The adventure park will have a maximum of four dogs from one household at a time for a period of an hour. It will be open during daylight hours – between 8am and 8pm in the summer and reduced hours in autumn and winter.

The council received 27 responses in support of the application, which mainly focused on the need for the facility because of “a large number of dogs being purchased during the pandemic and owners now having to return to work and the need to have a safe area for dogs given the increase in dog thefts”.

In the meeting Cllr Huw Bevan said that it was “sad” agricultural land would be lost as part of the development but this use is not as “extreme” as residential buildings.

He said: “It is actually a facility that is going to add value to the community.

“Dog ownership has increased significantly during the pandemic and to be able to have this kind of facility of a day care and dog exercise/adventure yard is quite useful.

“I am a little bit conflicted over the change of use but I can see that the use is going to be beneficial.”

Concerns were raised over the impact of the surrounding roads and the noise impact from barking dogs.

The council report says the impact on the neighbours is not considered to be “unacceptable”.