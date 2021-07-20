THERE have been no new deaths recorded in Wales according to the latest figures released by Public Health Wales.
Of the 517 new cases recorded in Wales, 71 were recorded in Gwent.
Newport has recorded the most cases in the area (30), followed by Caerphilly (14), Monmouthshire (12), Torfaen (8) and finally Blaenau Gwent (7).
The latest statistics are as follows:
- Denbighshire - 49
- Conwy - 45
- Wrexham - 41
- Bridgend - 40
- Cardiff - 38
- Rhonnda Cynon Taf - 35
- Flintshire - 32
- Carmarthenshire - 32
- Powys - 32
- Newport - 30
- Swansea - 25
- Vale of Glamorgan - 19
- Caerphilly - 14
- Gwynedd - 13
- Monmouthshire - 12
- Merthyr Tydfil - 11
- Anglesey - 9
- Neath Port Talbot - 8
- Torfaen - 8
- Blaenau Gwent - 7
- Pembrokeshire - 7
- Ceredigion - 4
- Unknown location - 6
- Residents outside Wales - 38
