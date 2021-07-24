STAFF and volunteers with Torfaen Play Service have added a splash of colour to their local community this summer.

The team recently painted a subway in Greenmeadow, brightening it up and making it more attractive for the public to use.

The project is part of a Welsh Government initiative to encourage children to play and be more active by creating safe, attractive routes.

Torfaen Play plan to makeover six further subways across Torfaen by the end of the summer.

Sophie Goodland, 18, from Llanyrafon, has just secured a full time position with the Play Service after volunteering with them for the past few years.

She said: “I love the range of things we do for young people and the community and I thoroughly enjoyed painting the subways and brightening them up.

Torfaen Play Service staff and volunteers and Cllr Mandy Owen painting the subway in Greenmeadow. Picture: Torfaen council.

“I think it’s lovely how we keep the design simple and fresh but with a bit of class around it. I absolutely love the eggplants.

“I am over the moon that I am starting full time with the service and I can’t wait to get stuck in to more projects like this one.”

Executive member for neighbourhood services, Cllr Mandy Owen said, “Once again the play service has come up trumps in supporting the communities and brightening up these uninviting spaces.

Torfaen Play Service staff and volunteers painting the subway in Greenmeadow. Picture: Torfaen council.

“We have received numerous comments from passers-by about how this had brightened up the area and it fantastic to see so many young people getting involved.

“For me it has been an absolute pleasure to work with our play volunteers on this project and I look forward to doing more in September across Torfaen. It makes such a difference to our communities and local areas.”