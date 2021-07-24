STAFF and volunteers with Torfaen Play Service have added a splash of colour to their local community this summer.
The team recently painted a subway in Greenmeadow, brightening it up and making it more attractive for the public to use.
The project is part of a Welsh Government initiative to encourage children to play and be more active by creating safe, attractive routes.
READ MORE:
- Outdoor events in Gwent to make the most of good weather in the summer holidays.
- Watch: Kebab restaurant opens its doors in Cwmbran.
- Monmouthshire property interest doubles, as second homes main reason to sell.
Torfaen Play plan to makeover six further subways across Torfaen by the end of the summer.
Sophie Goodland, 18, from Llanyrafon, has just secured a full time position with the Play Service after volunteering with them for the past few years.
She said: “I love the range of things we do for young people and the community and I thoroughly enjoyed painting the subways and brightening them up.
“I think it’s lovely how we keep the design simple and fresh but with a bit of class around it. I absolutely love the eggplants.
“I am over the moon that I am starting full time with the service and I can’t wait to get stuck in to more projects like this one.”
Executive member for neighbourhood services, Cllr Mandy Owen said, “Once again the play service has come up trumps in supporting the communities and brightening up these uninviting spaces.
“We have received numerous comments from passers-by about how this had brightened up the area and it fantastic to see so many young people getting involved.
“For me it has been an absolute pleasure to work with our play volunteers on this project and I look forward to doing more in September across Torfaen. It makes such a difference to our communities and local areas.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment