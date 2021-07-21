THE first residents have moved into the recently refurbished Grade II-listed Woodlands House in Malpas, Newport.

Brought back to life by developers Powell Property Developments, Woodlands House is a two storey Grade II-listed building that has been converted into six two-bedroom apartments. It is part of a development which also includes seven detached homes in a gated community.

Situated within the suburb of Malpas and approximately two miles from Newport city centre, phases one and two of the Woodlands House development were funded by the Development Bank of Wales with two loans totalling £1.8 million.

MORE NEWS:

As a customer of the Development Bank of Wales since 2015, Powell Property Developments is run by entrepreneurs Damien Powell and his brother Simon Powell, who has also invested in Comtec Group, Inspire Sport, Inspiretec and Innovantage.

Simon Powell said: “We’ve restored the Grade II-listed Woodlands House in Newport back to a home to be proud of. It has been lovingly converted into six executive apartments in a gated community. It’s proved to be an attractive proposition for new home owners with each home and apartment being intricately designed to provide the best interior layout and design.

“This hasn’t been an easy site to develop but with the support of the Development Bank of Wales, we’re delighted to see the community come to life with new residents moving in and enjoying these beautiful and practical homes.”

Stephen Higgins, a Property Development Executive with the Development Bank of Wales said: “As a family run development business, Powell Property Developments specialise in developing new homes and restoring older ones to their former glory. We often fund more complex developments like Woodlands House and it is always particularly rewarding to see listed buildings brought back to life.

“Simon and Damien have delivered a truly beautiful and unique development that is ideally positioned. The scrapping of the Severn Bridge tolls and the resilience of the housing market during Covid-19 means that demand has been high for these prestigious properties, and we’re delighted to know that our funding has made a real difference.”