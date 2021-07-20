MCDONALD'S is welcoming back its annual Monopoly promotion next month after a year away due to the pandemic.

Starting from August 25 and lasting for six weeks, McDonald’s customers will be able to grab game pieces from Old Kent Road to Mayfair on selected items for their chance to win millions of prizes.

After being away for two and a half years, McDonald’s have introduced a slight twist to this year’s promotion - with 1,000 VIP Gold Cards up for grabs.

The new Gold Card will allow the recipient to claim a free medium meal from their local McDonald’s restaurant every week for a year.

The promotion had been due to take place in March this year, but was postponed due to coronavirus restrictions while packing was already in production.

The fast food chain repurposed the 200 million game pieces that had already been printed for use next month, but will feature incorrect expiry dates as a result.

McDonald’s is encouraging customers to check their website for the correct dates to claim their prizes so they do not miss out on their chance to win.

Previous prizes have included free food and drink items at the chain, vouchers for retailers like Boohoo and even a Mini Cooper.

McDonald’s branches in Gwent:

  • Abergavenny: Iberis Road
  • Blackwood: High Road
  • Caerphilly: Crossways Park
  • Cwmbran: North Walk
  • Magor: M4, junction 23A
  • Newbridge: Unit 2, Newbridge Gateway
  • Newport: Afon Ebbw Road, Risca
  • Newport: Asda, Pencarn Way
  • Newport: Coldra roundabout
  • Newport: Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road
  • Newport: High Street
  • Newport: Lyne Road
  • Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty
  • Pontypool: Off the A4042 at New Inn