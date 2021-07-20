MCDONALD'S is welcoming back its annual Monopoly promotion next month after a year away due to the pandemic.
Starting from August 25 and lasting for six weeks, McDonald’s customers will be able to grab game pieces from Old Kent Road to Mayfair on selected items for their chance to win millions of prizes.
After being away for two and a half years, McDonald’s have introduced a slight twist to this year’s promotion - with 1,000 VIP Gold Cards up for grabs.
Let’s try this again, shall we?— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) July 16, 2021
The MONOPOLY game at McDonald’s is back on August 25th, complete with GOLD CARD!
💥💳💥💥💥💳 #McDonaldsVIP pic.twitter.com/fU3dFxV6gj
The new Gold Card will allow the recipient to claim a free medium meal from their local McDonald’s restaurant every week for a year.
MORE NEWS:
- Neighbourhood Covid rates in Newport, Caerphilly & Gwent
- Newport Chepstow Abergavenny Caerphilly outdoor summer events
- Behind the lens: 'A picture saved my life, it is as simple as that'
The promotion had been due to take place in March this year, but was postponed due to coronavirus restrictions while packing was already in production.
The fast food chain repurposed the 200 million game pieces that had already been printed for use next month, but will feature incorrect expiry dates as a result.
McDonald’s is encouraging customers to check their website for the correct dates to claim their prizes so they do not miss out on their chance to win.
Previous prizes have included free food and drink items at the chain, vouchers for retailers like Boohoo and even a Mini Cooper.
McDonald’s branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Iberis Road
- Blackwood: High Road
- Caerphilly: Crossways Park
- Cwmbran: North Walk
- Magor: M4, junction 23A
- Newbridge: Unit 2, Newbridge Gateway
- Newport: Afon Ebbw Road, Risca
- Newport: Asda, Pencarn Way
- Newport: Coldra roundabout
- Newport: Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road
- Newport: High Street
- Newport: Lyne Road
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty
- Pontypool: Off the A4042 at New Inn
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.