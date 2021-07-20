SOUTH Africa captain Siya Kolisi has been passed fit to lead his country into Saturday’s first Test against the British and Irish Lions.
The flanker was one of 14 Springboks to test positive for coronavirus, forcing him to self-isolate in Johannesburg for 10 days.
Wing Makazole Mapimpi and prop Ox Nche have also been selected to start for the world champions in Cape Town this weekend, having undergone medical screening due to being in similar positions.
Fly-half Handre Pollard, another of the Springboks who tested positive, will win his 50th cap.
