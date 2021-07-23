A £16.8 MILLION housing development in Ebbw Vale is on track to be completed in September.
Construction at the former quarry off Waun-Y-Pound Road begin in the summer of 2019 and is a partnership with housing developer Lovell, housing association Melin Homes, Welsh Government and Blaenau Gwent Council.
The completed project will feature 70 open market two, three and four-bedroom homes and 30 affordable properties, comprised of social rent and low-cost home ownership. The affordable portion is made up two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom houses.
Cllr Dai Davies, the council's deputy leader and executive member for regeneration and economic development said: “This development is an excellent example of how partnership working can benefit people and communities.
"These are much-needed homes for the area and the mixed tenure range provides decent, sustainable homes.
"The past year has been a very challenging time and Lovell has managed to construct them throughout the pandemic.
"It has been exciting to watch this project take shape which will help Blaenau Gwent become a great place to live and forms another part of our wider regeneration aspirations for the borough.”
