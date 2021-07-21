CHILDREN at a Chepstow primary school have been taught a range of key life-saving skills.

Shirenewton Primary School pupils took part in a first aid workshop delivered by Mini First Aid, part of Savlon’s First Aid for Life campaign.

The workshop covered topics ranging from what happens to their bodies if they were hurt and how they would be treated by an adult, to understanding basic first aid knowledge required for a first aid emergency.

They were shown how to deal with bumps, burns, breaks, bleeding, how to carry out CPR and, how to deal with choking.

Jillian Mitchell, headteacher at Shirenewton Primary School, said: “We are thrilled to have been offered this opportunity and so thankful to all the individuals that put our school forward for a nomination.

“The session was so carefully thought out, insightful and informative and it was great for the children to engage in an experience like this outside of their usual classroom activities.

“It was lovely to see the children’s confidence and skills building throughout the session and it has left them with a great sense of independence and reassurance that they know how to act in a first aid emergency.”

The First Aid for Life campaign aims to provide children with award-winning first aid workshops and training. The classes are certified by The First Aid Industry Body, Association of First Aiders and Federation of First Aid Training Organisations, whilst also meeting the 2020 National Curriculum requirements.

Ruth Kettle, who runs the Mini First Aid classes in Monmouthshire, said: “It was great spending time with the children and teachers at Shirenewton Primary School.

“As first aid is such a vital life lesson, it’s always such a rewarding experience being able to share your knowledge with children of a young age, providing them with skills that they not only use throughout their childhood, but later in life too.”

Kelly Auty, brand manager at Savlon, said: “As Savlon is considered a first aid kit essential, our partnership with Mini First Aid goes hand in hand.

“We are proud to have been able to play a part in providing the local children of Shirenewton Primary School with these fantastic life lessons and it’s great to hear the children and teachers shared such as positive experience with the Little First Aider Academy.”