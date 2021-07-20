A TEENAGER is facing time behind bars after he pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin and cocaine in Newport.
Addison Fouweather, 19, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court via video link from Swansea Prison.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
He admitted two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.
Fouweather, of Albert Square, Bettws, Newport, also pleaded guilty to resisting a constable.
MORE NEWS: Burglar jailed after leaving his DNA on milk bottle
The offences were committed on June 21.
His sentence was adjourned until August 10 for the preparation of a report.
He was represented by Gareth Williams and the prosecution by Nigel Fryer.
The judge, Recorder Mark Cotter QC, warned Fouweather that “all options are open”.
The defendant was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment