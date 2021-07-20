A TEENAGER is facing time behind bars after he pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin and cocaine in Newport.

Addison Fouweather, 19, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court via video link from Swansea Prison.

He admitted two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Fouweather, of Albert Square, Bettws, Newport, also pleaded guilty to resisting a constable.

The offences were committed on June 21.

His sentence was adjourned until August 10 for the preparation of a report.

He was represented by Gareth Williams and the prosecution by Nigel Fryer.

The judge, Recorder Mark Cotter QC, warned Fouweather that “all options are open”.

The defendant was remanded in custody.