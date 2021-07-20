GWENT's best pub has been crowned.

The Anchor Inn, in Tintern, was named the best pub in Gwent in the National Pub and Bar Awards 2021.

The Chapel Hill pub and restaurant came out top for the region in the 2021 awards, which celebrates the best watering holes in the country.

A total of 94 county winners are selected by the Pub and Bar magazine's internal judging panel.

All 94 - including the Anchor Inn for Gwent - will be invited to an awards ceremony in London on September 6, where 15 regional winners and one overall pub of the year will be revealed.

Reviews within the last week have been glowing with praise for The Anchor.

One praised the welcome they were given at the pub, saying: "Within minutes we had been greeted by a very friendly chap and the order taken by an equally cheerful waitress.

"Drinks came to our table followed quite quickly followed by plates of fish and chips which looked exactly as we had seen illustrated.

"The garden is in a beautiful setting so close to the spectacle of Tintern Abbey. Well done Anchor. That meal was just what we needed."

Another heaped praise on the quality of the food.

They said: "Great food in a truly beautiful location, right next to Tintern Abbey.

"Friendly helpful staff and service very fast."

While a third reviewer said: "A great location, good selection of well priced food as well as local ales and drinks options.

"Vegetarian menu and specials were good and traditional British cuisine was well catered for.

"The staff were friendly, accommodating and good humoured. Thank you. We will return."

You can see the full list of winners here.