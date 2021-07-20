A FUNDRAISER to place a memorial for journalist Dawn Foster in Newport has smashed its target.

In just a matter of hours, the £400 needed to place a memorial bench in the city was reached – and quickly surpassed.

At the time of writing, the fundraiser has reached a staggering £5,485, in memory of journalist and writer Ms Foster, who died earlier this month, aged 34.

Launched by Ms Foster's mother, Trudi, the aim was to raise enough money in order to install a memorial bench in a playground in Newport – where the journalist grew up, before moving to London.

The fundraiser post says that the money raised over the initial £400 target will be donated to Ms Foster's favourite charity - The Freedom Project/Dogs Trust.

When news that the fundraiser passed its original goal, Trudi Foster posted an update, saying: “Wow. Over £2,000 raised in 24 hours.

“Thank you so much everyone. It means such a lot to our family.

“We can't believe how many people's lives Dawn touched.”

News of Ms Foster's death was announced on social media last week, with friends saying it was the result of a long-term illness.

Ms Foster grew up in Newport before going on to study English literature at Warwick University.

She had written for the London Review of Books, Times Literary Supplement and The Independent, as well as being a staff writer for Jacobin magazine.

In the days that followed, tributes poured in, including Tweets expressing sympathy by politicians, including Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell.

Posting his tribute in a Tweet, Mr Corbyn said: “I’m so sad to learn that Dawn Foster has died so young.

“She was a wonderful journalist and a beautiful writer who used her talent to expose injustice.

“Through her journalism she gave voice to those who are rarely heard. My thoughts are with all those who love her. Such a sad loss.”

South Wales East MS Delyth Jewell said: “Dawn Foster was a fierce advocate for justice, unshakingly generous in how she saw the world, and a writer who gave voice to those who needed it most.

“What a loss she will be.”

The fundraiser can be viewed online here.