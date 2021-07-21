A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LUDVIK ZIGA, 35, of Clifton Place, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with methylamphetamine in his blood on Corporation Road and obstructing a constable on September 25, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

WESLEY HANN, 26, of Lower Church Street, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £488 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly in Myrtle Place on May 16.

MATTHEW DEAN GWILLYM, 31, of King Street, Nantyglo, Brynmawr, was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he was found guilty of attempted burglary on Lakeside Way on February 25.

He was ordered to pay £75 compensation.

ANTHONY DESMOND BANNER, 40, of West Hill, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted stealing hair items from Boots.

ANTONIO PAOLO MATASSA, 54, of Telor Y Coed, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted being more than twice the drink driving limit in Ystrad Mynach on June 9.

He was ordered to pay £965 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALEX SIMMONS, 41, of Glyn View, Old Furnace, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on Heidenheim Drive, Newport, on November 15, 2020.

He was made the subject of a six-week electronically monitored curfew and ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

LEO RICHARD WILLIAMS, 21, of Rhoslan, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Stockton Way last Boxing Day.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SCOTT ANTHONY HUDD, 23, of Fair View, Pengam, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Fleur-De-Lys Avenue on December 22, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LUCY ANN THORNYCROFT, 40, of Beacon Road, Trellech, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 20 months after she pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink driving limit on Trellech Road, Tintern, on July 9.

She was ordered to pay £549 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DARREN THOMAS EVANS, 26, of Cae Rhedyn, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer.

He was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £413 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA JONATHAN BROWN, 26, of East Dock Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 78mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 between Junction 23a and Junction 24 westbound on December 21, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BLAKE EDWARDS, 28, of Maes Y Dderwen, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £400 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Cardiff Road, Caerphilly.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

JAMIE BARRIE MELLOR, 27, of Hillside Drive, Cwmfields, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £443 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 78mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 between junction 23A and junction 24 westbound on December 21, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BRANDON STRICKLAND-GILMORE, 23, of Sycamore Terrace, Abercarn, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance in Cwmfelinfach.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GABRIEL TAPFUMA, aged 25, of Moorland Park, Newport, was ordered to pay £324 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT JOHN WAKEHAM, 72, of Arthur Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Watch House Parade.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

MATTHEW DALEY, 35, of Liscombe Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 53mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT MALCOLM HUGHES, 53, of Tredegar Street, Risca, was banned from driving for 12 months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.