NEWPORT-BASED brewing company Tiny Rebel has announced they will be selling their strongest-ever beer to celebrate the end of lockdown.
The beer, called 'Stay Out', is a 18 per cent ABV marshmallow porter and will be available on Monday, August 23.
It is available to preorder now from the Tiny Rebel website and will be a limited edition.
The intention is the beer will be available when all of the UK have coronavirus restrictions lifted.
So far, England have had the most restrictions lifted when they opened up on 'Freedom Day' on Monday, July 19.
It is expected that rules in Wales will be relaxed on Saturday, August 7.
