THE Dragons have boosted their front row options by signing former Glasgow Warriors loosehead Aki Seiuli.

The 28-year-old New Zealander is the second prop to arrive at Rodney Parade this week after Monday's announcement that Fiji tighthead Mesake Doge has signed for next season.

The Dragons have also agreed fresh terms with 35-year-old former Wales international Aaron Jarvis, who will provide cover on both sides of the scrum.

Seiuli has huge boots to fill after the summer departure of Brok Harris, the stalwart who decided to return to South Africa after not receiving a fresh contract offer.

His replacement heads to Newport after two years in Scotland, making 28 appearances for the Warriors. He started all three games against the Dragons last season.

Aki Seiuli on the charge for Glasgow against the Dragons

Seiuli, who was nominated for Glasgow's player of the season award in his first campaign, headed for Europe after playing Super Rugby with the Highlanders thanks to his exploits with Otago.

He was part of the team that stunned the British & Irish Lions in 2017, coming off the bench to help win a late scrum penalty.

Seiluli has linked up with his new teammates in the first block of pre-season training ahead of the United Rugby Championship, which gets under way in late September.

"It's awesome to be joining the Dragons," he said. "The team has definitely improved the last few seasons and I'm really happy to be a part of it now.

"I've spoken to Dean about the plans here and he was very straight about where we are going and the journey we are on. It's good to get started.

"It's been great to get into camp this week and get to know the boys and I'm now looking forward to running out at Rodney Parade and seeing the fans back."

SIGNING: Aki Seiuli

Director of rugby Dean Ryan is pleased that the Dragons have been able to sign up a player with PRO14 experience after the exit of Harris.

"We're delighted that Aki has now joined us with immediate effect," he said.

"He's a strong ball carrying front row who has Super Rugby experience from his time with Highlanders and knows the challenge of the United Rugby Championship well after his spell at Glasgow."

Seiuli joins Greg Bateman and Josh Reynolds as options at loosehead along with Jarvis, although he is likely to be primarily a tighthead given that Lloyd Fairbrother is out until 2022 because of a ruptured Achilles.

The Dragons have also bolstered their tight five with the signing of Wales second rower Will Rowlands, although they have lost recently-capped lock Matthew Screech to Cardiff.

Ryan is likely to be without Rowlands, tighthead Leon Brown and hooker Elliot Dee for the autumn internationals while Doge will also have Test duty with Fiji.