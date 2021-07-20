TESCO are offering free meals to children this summer.

Tesco Cafe will be giving free meals to kids when an adult spends £3.50.

The deal will run throughout the summer holidays until September 1.

The free offer for kids covers the Pick “N” Mix meal deal, usually £2.75, which includes a sandwich, soft drink, piece of fruit and two snacks, or a kids’ hot meal.

The hot meal deal, usually £2.85, includes main course choices such as baked chicken goujons, Omega 3 fish fingers or “hidden veg” Mac and Cheese, an additional veg option including veg sticks and beans, an extra side option including sweet potato fries, carrot and swede mash or garlic bread, and a soft drink of water, milk, kids milkshakes or juice.

There are also kids breakfast options available in the deal, including Little Eggs or Little Avocado, both on toast.

Adult customers can choose from a range of premium quality meals from the café including avocado on toast, the vegan breakfast and fish and chips.

One of Tesco Cafe’s best sellers and incredible value meals is the full English breakfast which includes a British pork sausage, bacon rasher, free range fried egg, two hash browns, roasted tomato, baked beans and toast, for the amazingly low price of just £4.15.

Tesco Cafés also offer a full range of premium barista coffee, using UK roasted beans and including Lattes, Espressos and Mochas.

Jo Barnes, head of marketing and food development at Tesco Café, said: “The summer holidays are the perfect opportunity for some quality family time and a little treat. Families can enjoy a premium quality breakfast, lunch or dinner together whilst shopping at Tesco, all for great value as kids eat free when an adult spends just £3.50.

“We’ve worked really hard to ensure we’re offering balanced and healthy options for our little diners.

"We encourage well balanced and healthier kids meal options by adding a vegetable side with every hot meal, a piece of fruit with every cold meal and ensuring all our kids snacks are under 100 calories.

"We strongly believe that eating out shouldn’t have to cost families a lot of money, especially in the expensive summer holidays, and we wanted to provide some unbeatable offers for families.

"We’re really looking forward to welcoming our customers into the Café this summer.”

These are the Gwent locations for Tesco Cafe: