Here's the latest Argus column by Newport City Council leader Cllr Jane Mudd, in which she explaisn the decision to bid for UK City of Culture 2025:

NEWPORT has stepped forward in the contest to become UK City of Culture 2025.

The council and our partners are committed to ensuring that people feel good about living, working, visiting and investing in our city.

We look to seize all opportunities to promote confidence and pride within our communities as well as showcase Newport to the wider world – that is why we want to step up and be the UK City of Culture 2025.

We have submitted an expression of interest to central government which details how we will embrace the opportunity to highlight what our city and region has to offer and use it as a driver for change.

Newport is a city with a proud cultural tradition and heritage.

We are the gateway to South Wales, with communities diverse and rich in culture, tradition and language. We are also part of a wider region, formerly known as Gwent, where our past, present and future are inextricably linked. We share a social, cultural and economic history underpinned by our internationally recognised heritage.

We want to challenge and shape people’s views about Newport – to tell the world about our unique culture and our long history. Working together with our partners, communities and volunteers – we want to tell our story.

We want people to know about the fight for democratic rights here in Gwent. We want to tell the stories of people from around the world who have chosen Newport as their home throughout the centuries.

Our unique landscape forms part of this cultural heritage; the Gwent Levels, Valleys National Park, Brecon Beacons National Park, Cwmcarn Scenic Drive, the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, all enhance the visitor offer and contribute to the wellbeing of our communities. We will celebrate the estuary and levels, and the early people in whose footprints we follow and can still see preserved in the estuary mud today.

We want to help promote the city’s passion for music, art and homegrown talent – to hear poetry, performance and music in our public spaces, parks and communities and emanating from our establishments large and small. From elite sport and major events to grassroots sport in communities we want to share and celebrate our activities right across the region.

We have a strong track record of partnership working and delivering major events on an international scale. This project will bring together organisations and individuals all with the common goal to promote the importance of our cultural wealth to residents and the wider world.

And the legacy will be considerable – improved access to culture and heritage for residents and visitors alike, the bringing together of communities, the celebration and better understanding of our cultural diversity, and another step up on the global stage which can only enhance our journey of transformation.

If we progress to the next stage, we will submit a detailed bid. If successful, this would see us delivering a year-long programme of events, activities and projects – with the support of our wonderful partners across the city and region – that will celebrate our diverse culture and help us open it up to even more people – locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.

Huge thanks to all of the individuals and organisations who are supporting the bid. We hope that you will join us too.