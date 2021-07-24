NEW energy efficient homes are coming to Caerphilly borough.

Work has started on the site of the former 49 Club in Trecenydd to build it will see six one-bedroom apartments, due to be completed in spring 2022.

Caerphilly County Borough Council are working with Willmott Dixon and Ystrad Mynach based Caledan Ltd on the new apartments.

The homes will be constructed to Passivhaus standard which will see them have very high levels of insulation, high-performance windows with insulated frames, airtight building fabric and a mechanical heat ventilation system. The buildings will help to lower carbon emissions and provide low energy costs for tenants and contribute towards the housing need in the borough.

The council has been given £3.1 million through the Innovative Housing Programme to fund development costs at the site in Trecenydd, along with a 12 one-bedroom development at Llanfabon Drive, Trethomas.

Council leader, Cllr Philippa Marsden, said: “New council homes have not been built in the borough for 18 years, so this marks a significant milestone for us. We are incredibly excited to embark on this journey, with the pilot schemes at Trecenydd and Trethomas being the first steps in a large-scale programme of development over the coming years.”

Council cabinet member for housing, Cllr Lisa Phipps, said: “There are currently over 4,500 people registered for social housing in the county borough, so developing high quality homes to help meet that demand is a key priority for us.

“We’re also committed to exploring innovative ways to reduce tenants’ energy bills and tackle climate change, whilst also maximising the investment being made through our house building programme, by using local supply chains and delivering wider benefits for our communities.”

Willmott Dixon director, Andrew Dobbs, said: “We are delighted to be delivering new council homes for Caerphilly. By working with local company Caledan, as well as delivering low carbon homes, the project is directly supporting the local economy and local jobs.”