Demand for Welsh water is currently at near record levels, and looks set to increase even further.

Welsh Water has revealed that with the extreme heat currently in place, their network has seen a huge increase in demand over the last 72 hours.

And, with more people planning on holidaying domestically this year due to overseas travel restrictions, demand on the water network is expected to be greater than ever.

Efforts are currently being made across some parts of Wales which are expected to be the busiest, in a bid to prevent any water shortages over the coming weeks.

Production work is being increased at water treatment plants to make sure that there is enough clean water available, while regional work in tourist hotspots including Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion, and Gwynedd is underway.

It is believed that 23 million people are expected to holiday domestically this year, and according to Welsh Water, this could lead to a 10 per cent increase in demand between now and the end of September – though if the weather remains pleasant, they warn that it could rise by as much as 20 per cent.

Usually, about 800 million litres of clean water a day is supplied to customers in Wales – roughly the same amount as 320 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

However, over the last three days, an additional 15 million litres of water have been needed each day.

Businesses such as golf courses, caravan parks, and farms are being asked to be especially mindful of their water use, though Welsh Water has said that everyone can play their part.

The company has released a number of tips for customers, in a bid to avoid water waste:

Don’t leave the tap running while washing hands or brushing teeth

Take a shower instead of a bath

Wait until the washing machine and dishwasher are full before putting them on

Don’t fill the paddling pool to the top – and when you’ve finished, use the water on the plants in the garden

Don’t use a sprinkler on the lawn to keep it green – the colour will soon come back once it rains

What has Welsh Water said?





Ian Christie, managing director of water, asset planning and capital delivery services said:

“As a company, we usually expect a surge in demand during summer months and we are proactive in how we adjust our operations during this time. This summer will be different due to the amount of people planning to holiday in Wales and meeting this demand will naturally bring some additional challenges for the company.”

“Naturally we welcome holidaymakers to Wales and want them to enjoy their time here but it will mean we need to stretch the water around more people than usual. That is why we are already taking big steps to ensure we as a company are as fully prepared as possible.

“But we also need our customers and those visiting Wales to play their part too by being mindful of how they use water and most importantly don’t waste any of it. We’re working with caravan parks to provide as much water efficiency information as possible.

“By working together in this way we have the best chance of making sure there is enough water for everyone for the entire summer period”.

“And let’s not forget that customers and visitors can also help by letting us know if they spot a leak when they are out and about in Wales. The sooner we are told then the sooner we can send a team out to fix it”.