A HISTORIC manor house in the heart of the Vale which dates back to the 12th century is up for sale.

Plas Llanmihangel is Grade I listed and set within around ten acres of grounds in Cowbridge.

With impressive stone doorways, a three-storey tower, stained glass window, medieval hall and a wealth of historic features, the property commands an asking price of £1,300,000.

This vast, 12-bedroom estate contains a stone vaulted undercroft beneath the central first floor hall thought to date back to the 12th century.

South Wales Argus: Plas Llanmihangel. Picture: Savills Cardiff on RightmovePlas Llanmihangel. Picture: Savills Cardiff on Rightmove

South Wales Argus: This stunning fireplace is one of many historic features in Plas Llanmihangel. Picture: Savills Cardiff on RightmoveThis stunning fireplace is one of many historic features in Plas Llanmihangel. Picture: Savills Cardiff on Rightmove

This early structure was held by the Norriss family of Penlline, then Justice of the Peace James Thomas in 1548.

South Wales Argus: One of the wings of Plas Llanmihangel. Picture: Savills Cardiff on RightmoveOne of the wings of Plas Llanmihangel. Picture: Savills Cardiff on Rightmove

South Wales Argus: Parts of the home date back to the 12th century. Picture: Savills Cardiff on RightmoveParts of the home date back to the 12th century. Picture: Savills Cardiff on Rightmove

Estate agent Savills, Cardiff, said: "Edward Thomas of Llanmihangel was Sheriff in 1633 and was created a baronet in 1642 and supported the Crown during the Civil Wars.

"In 1681 the house was sold to Humphrey Edwin, a London merchant and prominent Whig, who was Sheriff of London in 1688 and Lord Mayor in 1697. In the C18 the house passed via marriage into the Wyndham family and formed part of the Dunraven Estate.

"Thereafter the house became tenanted until finally sold in 1824. Extensively restored 1869-1882."

South Wales Argus: Plas Llanmihangel. Picture: Savills Cardiff on RightmovePlas Llanmihangel. Picture: Savills Cardiff on Rightmove

Inside the manor house retains features from its long history including the finest surviving intact late Elizabethan decorative plasterwork ceiling, carved frieze panels, vaulted chambers and stunning fireplaces.

The beautiful gardens including listed steps and a Queen Anne cross of trees.