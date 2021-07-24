A HISTORIC manor house in the heart of the Vale which dates back to the 12th century is up for sale.
Plas Llanmihangel is Grade I listed and set within around ten acres of grounds in Cowbridge.
With impressive stone doorways, a three-storey tower, stained glass window, medieval hall and a wealth of historic features, the property commands an asking price of £1,300,000.
This vast, 12-bedroom estate contains a stone vaulted undercroft beneath the central first floor hall thought to date back to the 12th century.
This early structure was held by the Norriss family of Penlline, then Justice of the Peace James Thomas in 1548.
Estate agent Savills, Cardiff, said: "Edward Thomas of Llanmihangel was Sheriff in 1633 and was created a baronet in 1642 and supported the Crown during the Civil Wars.
"In 1681 the house was sold to Humphrey Edwin, a London merchant and prominent Whig, who was Sheriff of London in 1688 and Lord Mayor in 1697. In the C18 the house passed via marriage into the Wyndham family and formed part of the Dunraven Estate.
"Thereafter the house became tenanted until finally sold in 1824. Extensively restored 1869-1882."
Inside the manor house retains features from its long history including the finest surviving intact late Elizabethan decorative plasterwork ceiling, carved frieze panels, vaulted chambers and stunning fireplaces.
The beautiful gardens including listed steps and a Queen Anne cross of trees.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.