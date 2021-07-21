TREDEGAR residents are getting a brand new Poundstretcher.
The store will officially open for trading at 10am on Saturday, July 24, at Unit 12A Gwent Shopping Centre.
To celebrate its opening the store will be donating £200 worth of vouchers to Blaenau Gwent Foodbank.
The company's executive chairman, Nadir Lalani, said: "We are pleased to be opening a brand new store to the people of Tredegar with lots of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices, and look forward to opening even more stores over the coming months. Our team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable retail environment for all our new customers."
The opening will be an action-packed day with music and voucher giveaways.
New members of staff (both part and full time) from the local area are being recruited to become part of the Poundstretcher team. This new store has also been modelled to enhance the shopping experience for all Poundstretcher customers to make it even easier to find all the bargains and savings offered every day on branded household and food products.
Covid government guidelines are being followed in store.
