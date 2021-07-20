WITH the sun shining and warm weather to rival the Caribbean, it might be tempting to get your kit off in the privacy of your own garden to avoid any tan lines.

However, there are rules to follow if you want to stay on the right side of the law.

We've rounded-up what you need to know.

What are the laws on being naked in public in the UK?

According to the law, it's not an offence to be naked in public, but it can be an offence if you cause distress or alarm to others.

That means you're perfectly fine to sunbathe in the nude in your own garden - as long as it doesn't upset your neighbours.

This is what the actual law states: "In the absence of any sexual context and in relation to nudity where the person has no intention to cause alarm or distress it will normally be appropriate to take no action unless members of the public were actually caused harassment, alarm or distress (as opposed to considering the likelihood of this)."

So if you live in the countryside with no one overlooking your garden, go ahead but you might want to think again if you live near others.

It's also recommended that people who want to sunbathe naked should inform their neighbours first.